Velux roof windows – why are they worth it?

29 September 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Why are Velux windows a good choice?

According to Agnieszka from the Fenbro Sales Team, when it comes to the roof windows, Velux can be considered a gold standard due to several reasons. The most important is the fact that all the Velux products are made from premium quality materials (wood or wood and polyurethane, depending on the product series), but that’s not all there is to the Velux windows. All Velux roof windows and other products are designed to last for many years, which is why spare parts for them are available for all the customers for 25 years. And last, but definitely not the least reason to choose Velux windows is the fact that the range of Velux products is extremely wide, providing everyone with more than enough options to choose from.

Velux roof windows – main benefits

When asked about the most important benefits of having Velux roof windows in one’s house or flat, Agnieszka answered as follows:

Velux windows are designed to have the narrowest possible frames and the best glazing in order to provide the interior with as much sunlight as possible, without compromising the quality and durability of the windows;

the design of Velux roof windows is focused around smooth airflow and ventilation, which makes them a perfect choice for the humid interiors (bathroom, kitchen etc);

there are high-quality insulation materials used in all Velux windows, which directly translates into better protection from the heat loss, thus cutting down a portion of heating costs;

Velux windows are painted before assembly, and then they are additionally coated with a durable lacquer in order to provide the highest level of protection against dirt and moisture;

wood used in production of all Velux windows is high-quality and has a certificate of sustainable development.

Fenbro – Velux windows at affordable prices

Fenbro is a dynamic, fast-developing company that focuses on delivering the highest quality services and joinery products to B2B and B2C customers in Ireland and several other global markets. All the products available at Fenbro come from the finest Polish joinery manufacturers and most renowned brands, and can be tailored to the specific needs of customers.

When it comes to windows and doors, Fenbro provides a complete service package (product, delivery, professional installation, guarantee, after-sales support, expertise), though at the moment, regarding Velux windows, Ireland is the only country where the installation service is available. In the near future, the company will expand its services to many neighbouring markets.

More information about Fenbro services and products is available on the company’s website.