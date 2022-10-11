Dairygold officially opens Co-Op Superstores Rathduff

11 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dairygold recently officially opened a new Co-Op Superstores in Rathduff, Grenagh, Co. Cork. The new store is part of an €11.5 million investment by Dairygold to enhance its retail store network creating a modern retail offering, purpose built to serve customers’ needs into the future.

The investment has significantly improved the store’s physical appearance, creating a state-of-the-art retail store and an agri-hub for meetings and technical farm support. The store itself has been transformed into a modern shopping environment offering an extensive range from dairy hygiene to animal health and farm equipment. The expansion also comprises of a newly expanded feed store and yard with ample parking available to customers.

Speaking at the opening, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager of Dairygold Agribusiness said: “We have cultivated a very loyal customer base down through the years and we work hard to ensure that we can service our customers, new and existing, with the best range of products and services to maintain that loyalty. That is what our overall store investment plan was all about, creating a network of modern stores, offering the best service and widest product range. The work done by the team here to get the new store up and running has been exceptional and we are grateful for their hard work and efforts.”

The store remained open all throughout Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns as an essential retail service, with staff working hard to service the needs of their customers. The store has also welcomed new customers from the wider Mallow and Kanturk areas in recent months with the new expansion allowing it grow its customer base even further into the future.

Commenting on the occasion, John O’Gorman, Chairman, Dairygold said: “When we commenced the Store Investment Plan, it was important that the outcome was a sophisticated network of stores fit for our member’s purposes. The end result here in Rathduff has achieved just that. I want to congratulate the staff and management team on what they have worked hard to achieve here. As always, Dairygold is committed to doing what it can, now and into the future, to provide the infrastructure that will allow our farming members to grow their farms and improve their incomes.”

About Co-Op SuperStores

Co-Op SuperStores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. Co-Op SuperStores operates 26 stores across the Munster counties of Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare as well as an online store, www.coopsuperstores.ie. It is Munster’s largest supplier of Farm Inputs and also offers an extensive range of Building Supplies, DIY, Paint, Fuel, Electrical, Household, Garden, Pet & Equine and Workwear.