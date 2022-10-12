15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

The Most Southerly Pint in Ireland

12 October 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief

Mizen Head in County Cork is famous for being the most south westerly Point in Ireland. Once it was buzzing with transatlanic ships provisioning before heading across to the USA, or treating it as the first port of the European continent on the Easterly journey. Today is relies on tourism instead. One pub in Crookhaven, on the Mizen Peninsula, is famous for having Ireland’s most southerly pint. O’Sullivans Bar, Crookhaven have just repainted their well-known mural.

The old mural

The new mural

The new mural

The new mural

AREA: WEST CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
TD urges Christmas travellers to check passport expiry date now
Previous Post
ISME roadshow comes to Cork
Next Post