The Most Southerly Pint in Ireland

12 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief

Mizen Head in County Cork is famous for being the most south westerly Point in Ireland. Once it was buzzing with transatlanic ships provisioning before heading across to the USA, or treating it as the first port of the European continent on the Easterly journey. Today is relies on tourism instead. One pub in Crookhaven, on the Mizen Peninsula, is famous for having Ireland’s most southerly pint. O’Sullivans Bar, Crookhaven have just repainted their well-known mural.