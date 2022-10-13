ISME roadshow comes to Cork

13 October 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish SME Association (ISME) is delighted to be back on the road to continue its Roadshow series with an event in the Harbour Suite 8, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork City on the 13th October from 9am – 11am. Refreshments will be provided; admission is complimentary, and all businesses are welcome to attend.

The programme for the series will include an address by ISME’s CEO, Neil McDonnell with an update on ISME activity; along with discussions and talks by guest speakers about key topics for businesses today; and ending with ‘Pitch My Business’ – a networking event allowing business representatives to give a 2-minute pitch and network with fellow businesspeople.

The duration will be approximately two hours, including a Q&A session. ISME invites those who register to attend to send questions or comments and they will be used at each event.

Commenting on the series ISME Chief Executive, Neil McDonnell said: “After two and a half years of remote meetings, it is great for us to be back on the road, meeting members and other business owners. This is a really difficult time for many businesses, with rising costs, lower consumer confidence, and increasing regulation on the way. But there is information and help available to for you, and we look forward to addressing your issues during our roadshows.”

Programme – 13th October 2022