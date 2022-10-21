Cork University Hospital fells trees

21 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork University Hospital intend to carry out works to fell the trees at the front of the campus “which have reached end of life”.

The trees are located inside the perimeter railing by the front entrance to the hospital adjacent to the main road.

The works will take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd October 6am to 7pm.

While the works are being carried out the following restrictions will be in place:

Road access from the Main Hospital entrance to the Accident and Emergency Department will be closed off. Persons wishing to access the campus should turn left when driving in the main entrance and follow the sign posted road diversions for the Main Hospital and Emergency Department

Access to the Maternity car park will be closed

The two bus stops located on the CUH campus road will be closed for the duration of the works which will affect Routes 214/216 from 23:00hrs on Friday 21st October until 08:00hrs on Monday 24th October

Customers wishing to travel on route 214 can do so from Sarsfield Road bus stop.

Customers wishing to travel on route 216 can do so from Glasheen Road bus stop

Pedestrian access will be closed from the Main Hospital entrance to the Emergency Department. Pedestrians wishing to access the Emergency Department should use the pedestrian access adjacent to the Ambulance Entrance or the pedestrian access on Wilton road across from the Old Bishopstown Credit Union.

Vehicular access turning right to the Emergency Department will be exist outside those times.

Green Party Councillor for Cork City South West Colette Finn reacted to the news by saying