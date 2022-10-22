Multinational pharma firm offers €40,000 to community projects

22 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Global life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its 2022 €40,000 Community Partnership Grant for charities and community groups in Cork’s Lower Harbour. Now in its third year, applications are open until 31 October with recipients to be announced before the end of the year. Submissions can be made via www.thermofisher.com/csr/community-partnership-grant.

The €40,000 grant is open to groups in Cork’s Lower Harbour, including Currabinny, Shanbally, Ringaskiddy and Crosshaven. Recipients of the 2021 fund included Irish Dogs for the Disabled and Holy Well National School. The Thermo Fisher Community Partnership Grant was launched in 2020 to mark the anniversary of the contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing facility in Currabinny and the decades-long legacy of scientific leadership at the site.

Speaking on the launch of the 2022 Grant, Caroline Barry, Operational Excellence Lead at Thermo Fisher’s campus in Currabinny, said: “We are delighted to announce that this year’s Community Partnership Grant is now open for applications. At Thermo Fisher, our mission is to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer – and that starts in our own community in the Lower Harbour.

“The Lower Harbour has no shortage of worthy causes – people and groups that are working incredibly hard to support and improve their local community. Now more than ever, we want to support them in delivering that work. We have been privileged over the last three years to see first-hand the impact community groups have and we are looking forward to seeing how this year’s recipients put the Grant to good use.”

The Community Partnership Grant is part of Thermo Fisher’s Making a Difference initiative, a CSR programme that supports local communities directly through volunteer and philanthropic opportunities. This is driven by the employee-led Community Action Councils.