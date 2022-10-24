New concierge at Metropole Hotel

24 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New concierge aims to make everyone feel welcome at The Metropole Hotel

Trigon Hotels has announced the appointment of Eamonn Cassidy as the new concierge at The Metropole Hotel in the heart of Cork City. Eamonn is a proud Cork man who worked in Cork Airport for 25 years before joining the team at The Metropole Hotel.

The Metropole Hotel prides itself on ensuring every guest gets the best treatment they can during their stay and the team are delighted to add Eamonn’s warmth and friendliness to their offering.

Eamonn was a well-known face at Cork Airport, where he carried out his duties with professionalism and respect for every passenger who came through the gates and he will be bringing these traits to his role as concierge at The Metropole Hotel, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said, “I am delighted to welcome Eamonn Cassidy to our team. The concierge is an important role for the hotel and is one that is not offered by a lot of other hotels in the region. Eamonn is often the first person guests meet and the last person they see before they leave. We wanted to ensure that the guests walk away with a positive experience of the hotel and I am confident that Eamonn will succeed in this role.”

Eamonn Cassidy added, “My goal as concierge at The Metropole Hotel is to make sure that guests leave the hotel relaxed and having enjoyed their stay. I find happiness in doing the small things that make their trip memorable, from answering any questions they may have about Cork to bringing their bags to their room.”

Born and raised in Ballyvolane in Cork city, Eamonn continues to live in the community with his wife of 25 years, Karen, whom he describes as his best friend. A proud Cork man, Eamonn loves watching Cork City FC in action and he is delighted to be part of the VQ area of Cork City where many of his favourite restaurants are located.

Eamonn has welcomed many famous faces to Cork during his time at Cork Airport but he said there’s one person he would love to welcome to the Metropole Hotel. “I’d love to welcome our President Michael D Higgins. He is a proud Irish man and I admire his intelligence, knowledge and Irish culture. He reminds me of a different time.”

If he could change anything about his beloved Cork it would be the public transport system. He said, “In an ideal world, free public transport would be amazing. We have students from Malta working with us here and back home they pay 20 euro for travel for the year. It would incentivise people to use public transport and combat traffic in the city.”

He believes the role of concierge suits his personality as he is more of a night owl than an early starter. “I start work in the afternoons so I can meet all our guests on check-in at the hotel.”

When he’s not working, Eamonn likes to watch Schitt’s Creek and University Challenge and he loves listening to dance music although if Led Zeppelin ever announced a gig in Ireland he would be the first to buy tickets. He also likes to plan his next holiday and says that California was his most memorable holiday.

If he could offer one piece of advice to people it would be to be kind but also to learn resuscitation skills. He said, “I once assisted someone who was drowning. I had the knowledge to help and my wife is a lifeguard. I have since completed first aid training. I would encourage everyone to do so, as you never know when resuscitation skills may be needed.”