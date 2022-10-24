ENTERTAINMENT: Tanqueray gin holds promotional painting sessions in Cork

24 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Paint and sip at these fun events in Cork

Brighten up your evenings this winter at one of the exciting new Paint & Sip events taking place in Cork, in association with Tanqueray gin.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to swap your make-up brushes for paint brushes in your handbag, as all equipment will be provided. And no painting experience is necessary – all you need is to be up for some fun!

On arrival you’ll be treated to an easy on the (painting) palette Tanqueray gin cocktail. To get your creative juices flowing, an artist will be on hand to inspire, support, and advise. You’ll learn lots of tips from getting the best brush strokes, to creating light and depth in your piece. It’s sure to be a fun event as you sip and dip your brush. You might even mix up a masterpiece!

And to capture memories of a great night, you can bring your own unique piece home to display proudly on your walls!

The events are open to everyone over 18 and would make a fun date night, an evening with friends, or a get together with the work gang! And as art is ageless, this would also be the perfect mother-daughter evening.

There are three venues in Cork to choose from:

Electric in Cork City on 3rd November

on 3rd November The Imperial Hotel in Cork City on the 24th November

on the 24th November The Arches in Mallow on 8th December

Places are limited so advance purchase of tickets is essential. You can book your tickets here. Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie