Don’t visit Bantry General Hospital

28 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bantry General Hospital – Visiting restrictions

Due to an infection outbreak and on the advice of the Hospital Outbreak Control Team, Bantry General Hospital Management wishes to advise that visiting has been suspended, effective from today, 28th October. All visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

The following exceptions will be facilitated

“The exception to this will be visiting for compassionate reasons – where this is necessary visits must be arranged with the Nurse in Charge of the ward by contacting the hospitals switchboard on 027-50133 and requesting the required ward.”

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Visiting may be further suspended during periods of Outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.