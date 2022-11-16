Don’t privatise Ireland’s water system

16 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Today at 7pm in the Kino on Washington Street, People before Profit Cork will host a public meeting on the case for price controls and public ownership. Speakers will be Bríd Smith, TD for Dublin South Central, Joe Moore, PBP Cork public rep, and John Mullins, of the Water Service Workers Ireland.

Joe Moore said, “The cost of living crisis is out of control. Energy bills, rent, and the prices of everyday goods are spiralling while wages remain stagnant. For the average person, living in Ireland is unaffordable. Neoliberal market solutions focused on competition to keep prices down have failed. What’s needed is to increase wages, put caps on energy bills and prices of everyday goods, and to bring key sectors such as energy and housing into public ownership.

Bríd Smith, John Mullins, and myself will be speaking at this public meeting in the Kino to make the argument for price controls and public ownership. PBP Cork encourages anyone interested in coming along to the event.”