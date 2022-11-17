SOCCER: Cork City FC seeks new official jersey sponsor

17 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC is currently seeking a new official jersey sponsor for both the men’s, women’s and amputee team shirts

The club recently secured promotion to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with two games to spare, and with the club’s number one footballing priority achieved, the focus is now on securing a new jersey sponsor.

While University College Cork has partnered with Cork City since 2014 and will continue to do so up until 2028, the opportunity to become the clubs Official Jersey Sponsor is now available, offering premium advertising and marketing space on the men’s and women’s team’s shirts and the opportunity to be part of one of Ireland’s largest clubs. The shirts are manufactured by worldwide leading sports and teamwear manufacturer adidas.

The club sells over 5000 shirts per year in local and national retailers including Elvery’s, Sports Direct and Cummins Sports. The men’s and women’s teams will play over 70 matches nationally in 2023 in front of an average home attendance of 3000+ spectators weekly. Since 2020, all matches are live streamed and available globally via the FAI’s online platform.

Cork City has had mixed fortunes since 2019. Having won the league and cup double in 2017, the club faced significant financial hardship during COVID and with a reduced season played behind closed doors, found the team relegated to the First Division. However, this gave the club an opportunity to reprioritise and rebuild, and within two years the club has stabilised, re-invigorated the fan-base and secured another league title by winning the First Division in 2022.

Chairman Declan Carey said

“As a board member now for 5 years in a voluntary capacity, it’s amazing to see all the hard work pay off from the entire board, staff and shareholders – all of who are true supporters of this club. I’ve been going to games since I was 12 years old, and the last few years have been a challenge but one of the most rewarding in terms of seeing the club go from the depths of despair to back to where we belong with the bigger clubs in Ireland.” “It’s a huge opportunity for a potential partner. It has to be the right fit. We are a fan-owned club, heavily involved in local community initiatives and are proud of our all-inclusive and diversity ethos. We have national teams playing in all age-groups available to us, including boys and girls academy, amputee team and men’s and women’s senior teams.” “Our partnership with UCC will continue on and we have formed a strong bond with the university over the last 8 years. We have an opportunity now to grow a new relationship with a new partner.” “Our recent growth has seen attendances increase and also drive strong merchandise sales. Our own outlet in Douglas Village Shopping Centre is a fantastic hub for the club and our online sales are always increasing.”

In 2022, Cork City FC appointed club legend and UEFA A-Licensed coach Danny Murphy as head coach of the women’s team and also utilised the services of a local consultancy firm to help restructure the women’s section of the club.

“We felt empowered to do this. The growth in women’s football is there for all to see. We owe it to ourselves to get ahead of this so that we can help develop the next generation of players here locally and ensure we have a quality home for the top women’s footballers in Cork and Munster. UEFA’s report on women’s football show 1 in 3 fans of the women’s game are completely new to football. Women’s football is expected to see a six-fold increase in its commercial value over the next decade.”

Interested parties can contact Cork City FC’s commercial manager Paul Deasy via commercial@corkcityfc.ie or phone 083 031 7834