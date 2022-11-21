Network improvement woks at Old Mallow Road to strengthen Cork city water supply

21 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Possible disruption to supply from 9am to 1pm on Monday, 21 November

Irish Water are due to commence water network improvement works on Old Mallow Road to strengthen the water supply in the area.

Irish Water, Cork City Council, and Cork County Council wishes to advise customers in Kilbarry Industrial Estate, North Link Business Park, Old Mallow Road, Upper Killeens, Lower Killeens, Monard, Rathpeacon and surrounding areas that as part of the water network improvement works being delivered on Old Mallow Road, there may be disruption to water supply from 9am to 1pm on Monday, 21 November.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

To facilitate the works, there will be a stop-go traffic management system in place on Old Mallow Road. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction. Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00055563 (Cork City) or COR00055564 (Cork County).