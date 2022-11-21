What Is The Appetite For Online Casinos In Ireland?

21 November 2022

Several forms of licensed land-based and online gambling activities are legal in Ireland, but what’s the appetite for online casinos in Ireland?

In Ireland today, it’s possible to gamble at hundreds of fully licensed gambling sites, and many of the best websites that Irish citizens have access to are, in fact, licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. The most traditional forms of gambling, such as casino gambling and horse racing, have always been popular in Ireland, but the question being asked here is, what’s the appetite for online casinos in Ireland?

Are online casinos legal in Ireland?

Yes. Online casinos are legal in Ireland. For an online casino to operate from within Ireland’s borders, it must have obtained the relevant gambling licence from the Gambling Authority under the Irish Gambling Act. However, there’s also nothing stopping Irish players from signing up to online casinos that operate from outside of Ireland’s borders that are controlled by foreign operators.

This is why today, lots of people in Ireland play at online casinos that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Residents living in Ireland that wish to sign up to a fully licensed online casino must be at least 18 years old, and the good news is that there are hundreds of online casinos to choose from. Today’s best casino sites are controlled by some of the world’s most trusted gambling operators, and they rank among the safest online casinos in the world.

The Irish government and the Irish people have a fairly relaxed attitude towards gambling, and it’s clear that the people have a huge appetite for gambling at online casinos, just like in many other countries where online casino gambling is legal.

What are the most popular card games to play at online casinos?

There are lots of classic casino table & card games to play at online casinos in 2022, and ten of the most popular titles to keep an eye out for include the following:

Cashback Blackjack from Playtech

Vegas Strip Blackjack Multihand from Microgaming

Atlantic City Blackjack Gold Series Multihand from Microgaming

Caribbean Stud Poker from Playtech

Casino Hold’em from Playtech

Perfect Blackjack from Playtech

Baccarat [Punto Banco] from Playtech

European Roulette from NetEnt

American Roulette Gold Series from NetEnt

Hold’em Poker 3 from Microgaming

You can also find a wide range of cutting-edge live dealer card games, such as Live 3 Card Poker from Evolution Gaming, Live Majority Speed Rules Blackjack from Playtech, and Live Lightning Blackjack from Evolution Gaming. If you’re interested in learning more about the three card poker basic rules and odds, remember to check out Evolution Gaming’s Live Three Card Poker game. This popular game can be launched instantly in your web browser, and you can play from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

When the game has finished loading, simply click on the question mark (‘?’) button, which is located in the top right-hand corner of the game. When you click on this button, the Three Card Poker rules will appear, which you can open and close at any time, and it’s a great way to quickly learn how to play. If you’re familiar with poker at all, then it should only take a hand or two of playing to get used to playing three card poker. It’s really easy to play, and each round is usually over in a matter of seconds, which is what makes it so popular for millions of players around the world.

Are online casinos for Irish players free to sign up to?

Yes. If you live in Ireland, you can sign up to an online casino for free, and when you make your first ever real money deposit using any of the accepted payment options (e.g., Visa, MasterCard, Paysafecard, NETELLER, Skrill, or PayPal), you will instantly qualify for a guaranteed new player welcome bonus. The initial sign-up bonus usually arrives in the form of a matching deposit bonus or a free spins bonus.

How does an online casino welcome bonus work?

If the casino that you are trying to sign up to currently offers new players a 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to $/€/£100 (or equivalent currency value), then it means that you can double up on your deposit up to the value of $/€/£100. In other words, there’s no point in depositing more than $/€/£100 if the casino is only going to match your deposit up to $/€/£100. For example, if you deposit $/€/£500, you would still only receive $/€/£100. If you deposit the minimum, which could be $/€/£10, then you would receive a free $/€/£10 bonus, and so on.

Before you can cash out any winnings that you make from your initial sign-up bonus, don’t forget that you generally have to complete wagering requirements first. The wagering requirements could be worth anything between 10x times the bonus amount up to – typically – no more than 60x times the amount of the bonus. Always remember; the smaller the wager requirement means it is better for you.

What to remember when gambling with real money at online casinos

One of the first things you should do when you sign up to an online casino is set limits. Setting a deposit limit, for example, is a great way to stay in control of your spending. Never gamble out of sheer necessity, and don’t chase your losses. Go in with a reasonable budget, and try your hardest not to exceed that budget.