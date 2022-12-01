Menopause Hub to expand into the South and open Cork clinic

1 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A clinic treating women going through menopause is poised to expand its reach with a third centre in Cork, and has launched a recruitment drive due to overwhelming demand.

The Menopause Hub – Ireland’s first-ever clinic devoted to helping women through sometimes devastating symptoms – recently opened a second €250,000 clinic in Dublin’s northside, following the success of its southside operation in Mount Merrion.

Three weeks after opening the new treatment centre has been swamped with calls for appointments and is booked out until February.

“We opened the clinic in Santry to help our clients travelling from the north and northeast of the country,” said Menopause Hub founder and CEO, Loretta Dignam.

“But within days of opening, we were absolutely inundated with phone calls and emails from women looking for a consultation,” she said.

“To answer the increased demand for services, we are hoping to recruit more specialists and expand into Co Cork.”

Ms Dignam, who provides training courses for several firms including ESB, Indeed, Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, Dublin Bus, Kellogg’s and Accenture believes that employers should introduce menopause policies to encourage female employees to discuss symptoms with managers and help retain scarce talent.

A recent survey carried out by the Menopause Hub found that almost 40% of women seriously considered quitting their jobs because of “devastating” symptoms.

A total of 84% admitted the hormonal change affected their performance and ability in the workplace.

“Under current health and safety legislation, a failure to support menopausal women in the workplace is simply not acceptable anymore,” said Ms Dignam.

Ms Dignam said she opened her first clinic after personally discovering the lack of help available to women going through menopause.

“For years, menopause has been a taboo subject. No one wanted to talk about it and women were left to struggle on their own.

“But the symptoms, of which there are many, can often be devastating and if left untreated can destroy careers, relationships and families.”

Launched in January 2019, the Menopause Hub has treated more than 6,000 women going through the various stages of menopause.

Common symptoms include hot flushes, night sweats, lack of sleep, problems with memory or concentration (brain fog), vaginal dryness and pain, itching or discomfort and psychological symptoms such as anxiety, depression and mood swings.

Treatments on offer at the Menopause Hub’s clinics include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), non-hormonal remedies for those not suited to HRT, diet and nutritional therapies, psychological therapy and women’s health physiotherapy.

Other services on offer include blood tests, cervical check screening and Mirena coil fitting and removal.