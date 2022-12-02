Garden centre upgrades Restaurant business

2 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The culinary team at the Pavilion has grown to more than 30 people

The Pavilion Ballygarvan in Co. Cork is continuing to expand its team of chefs and bakers. The third-generation family business has a popular artisan café and table restaurant led by new Head Chef David O’Sullivan and his team of three chefs and three bakers.

The Pavilion started life as one of the first commercial nurseries in Cork and has a history dating back more than 80 years. John O’Leary began growing tomatoes in the 1940s which he supplied to the English Market and grocers in Cork city including Roches Stores.

The family moved to Ballygarvan in 1966 and began growing flowers in 2000, opening a small garden centre on Myrtle Hill, Ballygarvan. They also branched into landscaping and gradually expanded the product offering to include gardening goods and services, luxury furniture and interiors as well as a sizeable collection of large specimen plants and architectural trees.

Now, The Pavilion employs more than 70 full-time and 10 part-time staff with more than 30 people working in the food side of the business.

The new dining offering at The Pavilion has grown in conjunction with its popularity and it has now merged The Bakery Café with the recently added Glasshouse Restaurant which provides a regularly changing a la carte menu. The menu changes with the seasons and makes full use of local ingredients and fresh produce.

Head Chef David O’Sullivan is the newest addition to the team. The Cork city native worked as an executive chef at Fishy Fishy in Kinsale for 14 years before joining the Pavilion.

David O’Sullivan said, “The Pavilion has a fascinating history, growing tomatoes in Cork for more than 50 years. It has stayed true to its roots over the last 80 years and quality produce is at the heart of everything. Fresh ingredients are delivered six days a week from local producers and everything is cooked fresh each morning. I’m delighted to join the team and look forward to developing menus which evolve and grow as the seasons change.”

David Matues, Bakery Development Manager comes from a family of bakers and has worked in the industry since he was 16. He added, “All the dough and pastry at The Pavilion is made from scratch using Irish milled organic flour from Kilkenny and local butter. There is no need to import when we have the very best ingredients close to home. Fruit, berries and the meat fillings for pasties are all sourced locally.”

The Pavilion Ballygarvan is open from 9.00am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.00am to 5.30pm on Sundays.