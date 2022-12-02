2 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

TFI Local Link Cork launches new bus service between Mitchelstown and Mallow

TFI Local Link Cork is delighted to announce the launch of a new bus service Route 523 connecting Mitchelstown and Mallow which is due to commence on the 5th December 2022. The new service will operate seven days a week with four return services per day Monday to Saturday and three return services on Sundays/Public Holidays.

Route 523 will provide greater frequency and flexibility than ever before with areas covered along the route including Mitchelstown, Kildorrery, Shanballymore, Doneraile and Mallow. The service will also facilitate commuters to access train services from Mallow for onward connections.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority, with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns.

This new route is funded by the National Transport Authority as part of the Transport for Ireland Network.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Cork Manager David O’Brien said: “This new service will provide people living along the route access to services and onward connections on a daily basis. It will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas.

“People can now access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments, banks, etc. along with onward train and bus connections.”

Passengers who are in receipt of the Free Travel Pass may avail of these services and for all other passengers there is an affordable fare structure and the opportunity to use the TFI Go App for even more savings.

For more information visit: www.locallinkcork.ie or phone 025-51454