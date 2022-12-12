12 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council recently launched of the Cork City Heritage Urban Orienteering Project. This fantastic project has been developed as a fun outdoor activity that is suitable for all ages. The aim of the orienteering routes is to get people involved with heritage and to raise awareness of and celebrate Architectural Conservation Areas in our city.

There are two orienteering routes in the city: one through Shandon and the other through the Marsh and South Parish. These routes highlight wonderful architectural features, such as fanlights, iron railings, bridges, and shopfronts, which can be seen on houses, quaysides and civic buildings.

As part of the project, two art competitions were held and local people were encouraged to draw architectural features that they noticed in these areas. Almost 100 high-quality entries were submitted and the winning drawings were printed as permanent markers at each orienteer checkpoint location.

The project is delivered by Arbarta Heritage and artist Sheelagh Broderick, who both have a strong track record in facilitating public engagement projects in a variety of settings, with the support of Cork City Council Conservation office. The project is funded through the Cork City Heritage Plan with support from Cork City Council, the Heritage Council and Creative Ireland.

By taking part, you can enjoy the historic urban landscape in a healthy, fun and informative way. See https://www.corkcity.ie/en/things-to-do/parks-outdoors/orienteering/ for more information, which includes downloadable maps and clues to help you navigate through the historic areas.