What is Axie Infinity Token and How Does It Work?

Play-to-earn concept has become incredibly popular among crypto enthusiasts who enjoy playing computer games. In the process of playing such games, a player receives real money in the form of in-game tokens that can then be sold or traded. Thus, play-to-earn games bring computer games to a brand new level.

One of the brightest and most successful representatives of play-to-earn games is Axie Infinity. Its AXS token skyrocketed up to $165.37 value in November 2021 when the game was at the peak of its popularity. What is Axie Infinity, and where to buy its tokens? Let’s figure it out today.

What is so Special about Axie?

It was one of the first play-to-earn games that really brought fortune to its players. Its popularity peak coincided with the Covid pandemic when people worldwide massively lost jobs. At that time, many started to play Axie games and generate income.

The core of the game is NFT. NFTs are made in the form of small cute cartoon animals of different shapes that can be bought, sold, collected, bred, changed, battled, etc. There are over 500 in-game items that can be used for creating NFTs, divided:

rare

unique

legendary.

Every player can make NFTs along with progress in the game – the more levels are passed, the more opportunities are open; thus, the more valuable NFT one may create. In its best times, the platform had over 250000 a day. However, after a scandal about hacking the platform when it lost $625 million, Axie lost its popularity, and its token’s value decreased. To compare, in November 2022, the price was $165.37 and in 2022 – $6.42.

The Axie game still has good chances to grow the payer base and its token price, but for that purpose, the platform needs to make improvements and expand the selection of scenarios and plots in the game, for many large players find it boring. If the Axie game does not stop developing, it will show significant growth in the near future.

The AXS token is low today, so it is a good reason to buy crypto now.