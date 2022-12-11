New bus service connecting Charleville and Mallow

11 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Villages of Newtownshandrum, Dromina, Freemount, Liscarroll, Churchtown, Buttevant, Newtwopothouse All Set To Benefit From New Service

TFI Local Link Cork is delighted to announce the launch of a new bus service, Route 522 Charleville to Mallow, which is due to commence on December 12th 2022. The new service will operate seven days a week with four return services per day Monday to Saturday and three return services on Sundays and Public Holidays.

Route 522 will provide greater connectivity and flexibility than ever before, with areas covered along the route including Charleville, Newtownshandrum, Dromina, Freemount, Liscarroll, Churchtown, Buttevant, Newtwopothouse and Mallow. The service will also connect commuters with train services from Mallow for onward journeys.

This is the second new service to begin operation in the area and follows the launch earlier this month of Route 523 from Mitchelstown to Mallow which provides greater frequency and flexibility than ever before with areas covered along the route including Mitchelstown, Kildorrery, Shanballymore, Doneraile and Mallow.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority, with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns. This new route is funded by the National Transport Authority as part of the Transport for Ireland Network.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Cork Manager David O’Brien said:

“This new service will provide people living along the route with access to services and onward connections on a daily basis. It will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas. People can now access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments, banks, etc. along with onward train and bus connections”.

Passengers who are in receipt of the Free Travel Pass may avail of these services and for all other passengers there is an affordable fare structure and the opportunity to use the TFI Go App for even more savings.

For more information visit: www.locallinkcork.ie or phone 025-51454