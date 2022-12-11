11 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

The Everyman presents: Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing – 8th – 19th March 2023 – https://everymancork.com/events/reggies-guide-to-social-climbing/

Reggie from the Blackrock Road returns to The Everyman with his brand-new show, Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing from Wednesday 8th to Sunday 19th March in 2023.

Cork’s most beautifully spoken millionaire is on a mission to help Ireland’s nouveau riche.

As he put it himself, “it’s one thing to make a lot of money, or inherit it from your aunt in Coachford. It’s another thing to know how to spend it, not to mention how to behave around the crème de la crème. You don’t want to feel as awkward as a Tipperary woman in Brown Thomas.”

Reggie, your personal Style Guru, will show you how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave, as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent. There will be top tips on Posh Cycling and one lucky audience member has the chance to win a Masters Degree from BRISC, The Blackrock Road Institute of Social Climbing.

Now is the time to take your place at the top table of Irish society.

The Everyman is core funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at everymancork.com or by calling 021 450 1673:

Regular tickets €31 | Concession €28 | Preview €26