SIPTU members defer strike action at Zenith Bantry Bay Terminal

12 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The planned strike action by SIPTU members employed Zenith Bantry Bay Terminal, county Cork, has been deferred in order to allow workers an opportunity to consider proposals put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) today.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said: “It was agreed to defer the strike action that was planned to commence tomorrow (Tuesday, 13th December) at 8.00 a.m. in order to allow members to consider proposals which emerged today from the WRC.

“The strike action was in response to the decision by the company to make a number of employees redundant and to introduce changes to pay and conditions for other positions which were the cause of huge concern.

“Our members appreciate the efforts of the WRC in assisting the parties involved to formulate proposals that go a long way to addressing the concerns of our members and can protect their employment conditions.”