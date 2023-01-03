Free Christmas Tree Disposal

3 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Last month’s prized possession needs to return to the ground from whence it came

Cork City Council is providing facilities for the acceptance of Christmas trees for recycling from householders in Cork City.

Christmas trees may be deposited free of charge at any of the sites listed below from 3rd January to 31st January 2023:

– Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough (adjacent to the green)

– Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring bank site)

– Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig (on green adjacent to bring bank site)

– Murmont Road, Montenotte (adjacent to the green)

– Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher (adjacent to the green)

– Tramore Valley Park, South Link Road

– Cork City Council offices, Glanmire T45 YD83 (green in front)

Cork City Council appeals to members of the public to dispose of Christmas trees at these designated locations only, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any persons found disposing of Christmas trees at sites other than the above mentioned will incur a fine.