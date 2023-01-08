Female business group hosts first event of 2023

8 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The first Network Cork event of 2023 explores the topic of ‘Owning the Room’ with UCC’s Dr Jean van Sinderen-Law.

This marks the first of a year-long programme of innovative and inspirational events for the Network Ireland Cork branch under its newly appointed President, Ingrid Seim, who is also the founder of Avenues Consultancy and Coaching. Speaking about the first Network Cork event of the year – and her first as the branch’s new President – Ingrid expressed her hopes for those in attendance to gain practical insights into owning any room they walk into – “I truly believe that confidence is situational. Our goal for this evening is to expand everyone’s comfort zones to also include situations and occasions that might previously have seemed daunting.”

For those looking to learn how to convey confidence as they enter a room and hold their own when talking, pitching and negotiating, Dr van Sinderen-Law will share the secrets of how best to present and manage themselves in order to get – and indeed give – the most in life.

Ahead of the event, Jean, who is the Associate Vice President, Director of European Relations & Public Affairs at University College Cork, said “As we journey through life, we gain experience and from that we learn to navigate. It is incumbent on us to share those learnings with others and more importantly, to create a positive, nurturing environment in which we can learn from each other.

Sharing her delight at being invited to participate, Jean continued, “The Network Cork event will be a wonderful opportunity to share learnings with a focus on how best to present and manage ourselves so that we can get, and give, the most in life. It is humbling for me to be asked to share my experience, bearing in mind I don’t have all the answers, just a treasure trove of experience from which to draw; I am happy to share some of those treasures and look forward to having others’ shared with me.”

The event will see Jean in conversation with the evening’s MC, Virginia Foley of Up She Rises, a female empowerment community centred around helping women to gain the confidence and self-belief they need in order to succeed and grow powerful brands from the heart. Virginia is confident that this engaging evening will leave attendees with a heightened sense of what is possible to achieve, saying “I genuinely feel that people will leave this event feeling more in tune with their own natural confidence.”

Between them, Jean and Virginia will share learnings and stories as they draw on their own experiences and those of the audience, and tap into what it is that will allow us to embody confidence in a way that feels authentic and genuine.

Event info

Location: The Kingsley Hotel Date & Time: 11 Jan 2023, 7pm – 9pm. Free for members – non-members can attend for €25 https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/owning-the-room-tickets-501846415137

