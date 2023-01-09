Support group for bereaved parents

9 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New journeys in the New Year

Something we all say and hear going into January is “I will start that in the New Year”. Anam Cara is inviting all bereaved parents to start their journey with them this January. Operating fourteen face to face meetings across the country along with online support, their door is always open to new attendees. CEO Shane O’Dwyer reminds us “that those that come along for the first time can just be present…. there is no obligation to speak. The first time joining a meeting can be the toughest part of the journey”.

Another journey Anam Cara is launching in January is, “Miles that Matter”. The challenge, where-by they are asking participants to complete 280,000 steps in the month of February. People can do this any way they wish i.e. 10k steps a day, series of 10k runs, marathon etc. Participants register free of charge but are encouraged to fundraise. All participants receive a branded Anam Cara t-shirt and are fully supported on their fundraising journey. Contact Jamie on j.conway@anamcara.ie for further information.

On Tuesday 17th January, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in Mill Court, Mill Place, Bandon @ 7:15pm. They welcome any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in West Cork and surrounds. Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie