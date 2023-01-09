200 new social homes to be delivered in Midleton, Mitchelstown, Carrigtwohill, Bantry

9 January 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for social housing delivery has already provided 1,000 new homes with approximately 2,700 in the pipeline

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, today welcomed the launch of a further bundle of projects under the social housing Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme, Bundle 6.

This new bundle is expected to deliver 200 new social homes across four sites in Cork. 50 homes are planned at each of the following developments: Broomfield Upper, Midleton; Stag Park, Mitchelstown; Station Road, Carrigtwohill; and The Slip, Bantry.

Today’s launch builds on the successful social housing PPP programme being delivered by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and relevant local authorities.

Minister O’Brien said:

“This Government, through Housing for All, is committed to increasing the supply of social housing to an average of 10,000 social homes per annum between 2022 and 2030. There is a specific objective in Housing for All to increase the use of PPPs to deliver social housing, and some 200 households across Cork will benefit from the latest social housing PPP bundle announced today.”

Work is ongoing to progress further phases under the programme and a call for suitable sites for future bundles of projects issued to all local authorities last November.

Minister O’Brien added: “Cork County Council will act as the lead local authority for Bundle 6, and I want to commend them on their work to date. I had the pleasure of seeing first-hand some completed housing developments in County Cork last year which were progressed under Bundle 2 of the programme. The success of this initiative is evident from the high quality houses delivered under the programme so far, providing new homes for individuals and families.”

Significant progress has been made to date under the programme including: