WEST CORK: Water off in Timoleague, Ballinascarthy, Shannonvale, Darrara and surrounds

10 January 2023

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council, are working to safeguard the water supply for customers in Clonakilty and surrounding areas.

Essential maintenance works will take place on the water network tonight, Tuesday 10 January, between 11pm and 6am tomorrow morning. During the works, every effort will be made to minimise disruption to as many customers as possible, however, the works may impact some customers in the following areas to include low pressure and/or loss of water: Darrara, Curraheveran, Ring, Ballinglanna, Timoleague, Ballinascarthy, Richardstown, Shannonvale, Templebryan, Ballymackeown, Ardgehane, Grangemore and Garranes. Following maintenance works, it typically takes up to three hours for normal water supply to fully restore to all customers as the network refills.

Speaking about the essential works, Uisce Éireann’s Cormac Bergin said: “The works will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption to homes and businesses and to ensure a continued supply of water during the day. We understand the inconvenience that maintenance works can have on customers and we appreciate their patience while we complete the works and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

“Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council regret any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the www.water.ie”

