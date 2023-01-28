Frozen Fans Get A Chance To Sing Along With Their Favourite Characters

28 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Exclusive sing along show comes to Cork’s historic cinema venue, The Pav.

Families are being offered the chance to stretch their vocal chords at an exclusive event in Cork City centre. The Disney hit, Frozen, will be shown at The Pav with lyrics on screen to help everyone sing along with Anna and Elsa during the film.

Live singers will help everyone to warm up their singing voices before they sit back and “Let it Go”. Fans of the comedy-adventure can dress up as their favourite characters and there will be goody bags available on the day.

The event is organised by Starlight Entertainment which have been running exclusive sing along events for both families and adults since 2018. It happens on Sunday, January 29th from 3pm.

Spokesperson for Starlight Entertainment, Marguerite O’Connor said, “We are delighted to bring this event to Cork where we know there are a lot of fans of Elsa, Anna and Olaf the Snowman. It’s the most popular comedy-adventure to hit the big screen for all the family and we hope people enjoy this unique afternoon of fun, song and treats. It’s important to note that it is not a stage show but a full screening of the movie with lyrics on screen and live singers to help all the family join in on some of the most-loved songs of the film such as ‘Let it Go’.”

There will be a full bar downstairs for people arriving early and an open bar and tuck shop will be available in the cinema space in The Cork city centre venue. Tickets start at €18 plus booking fee, including goody bag, and are available on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/frozen-sing-movie-sing-along-tickets-488680254797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch