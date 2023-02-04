Everyman Theatre delighted to make the cut in today’s Irish Times Theatre Awards

4 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Everyman Theatre, has been included in a number of nominations for this year’s Irish Times Theatre Awards, which were announced today, Saturday, February 3rd. Nominated in the Best Opera Category is the INO Production of Don Pasquale which will be seen on The Everyman Stage on Tuesday next, February 6th. Cork based Stephen Dodd has been nominated for his lighting design for The Everyman production of Letters of a Country Postman and Pai Rathaya has been nominated for her set design for the same production. Sophie Motley, Artistic Director at the theatre said she “is thrilled to see both our in house productions of Letters of a County Postman, and work that is visiting The Everyman this season, recognised as being some of the best work being produced in the country. INOs twice nominated production of Don Pasquale will be with us this Tuesday, so come along and enjoy it for yourself.

Seán Kelly, CEO at The Everyman says he is “delighted the work being produced by The Everyman and seen on The Everyman stage amongst the nominations.” Druid’s Production of The Last Return has been nominated in the Best Ensemble category and that will be in The Everyman this Spring.