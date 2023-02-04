Hayfield Manor is “Ireland’s Best Guest Experience” according to award

4 February 2023

By Tom Collins

The team at Hayfield Manor are celebrating recognition as Ireland’s Guest Experience which was announced at the prestigious annual Gold Medal Awards on Tuesday 31st January.

Organised in association with Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards were held at The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway and saw some of the finest hospitality businesses in the country competing for top spots. Now in their 33rd year, the awards are considered the leading independent awards for the Irish hospitality industry.

Hayfield Manor is operated under the banner of Hayfield Family Collection which also includes the historic Great Southern Killarney and the boutique hotel Killarney Royal, and has been delivering five-star service in Cork since 1996. The hotel also won Silver in Ireland’s Five Star Hotel category.

Speaking following the announcement, Managing Director of Hayfield Family Collection Michael Jacobi said: