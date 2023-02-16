ENTERTAINMENT: Turners Cross €50,000 lotto win remains unclaimed

15 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Lottery appeals to players to check their old EuroMillions tickets ahead of 15th March claim deadline

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in the Turners Cross area of Cork city to urgently check their tickets as an ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize worth €50,000 from Tuesday 13th December’s draw remains unclaimed.

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on Sunday 11th December at O’Hare’s Mace at Turners Cross in Cork City.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the Dublin winner has just four weeks left to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Wednesday 15th March.

The winning raffle code in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw on Tuesday 13th December was: NPZ88051 – NPZ88052

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all EuroMillions players in Cork to carefully check their old tickets from December to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming this outstanding prize.

“A EuroMillions player who purchased their quick pick ticket for the 13th December draw at O’Hares Mace in Turners Cross, Cork City has just four weeks left to claim their prize of €50,000. The last date to claim this prize is Wednesday 15th March so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket at the O’Hares Mace to check their old tickets very carefully.”

“If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”