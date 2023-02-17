Cork golfers raise funds for Cope Foundation classroom

17 February 2023

By Tom Collins

Cope Golf Alliance has raised more than €1.5m since 1978

Cope Foundation, one of Ireland’s largest disability organisations, has announced that funds raised by members of the Cope Golf Alliance will go towards a new outdoor classroom. The ‘sheomra’ will be located near the Beech Hill Garden Centre in Montenotte and will be used by the organisation’s horticulture students.

The Cope Golf Alliance was first established in 1978 and has raised more than €1.5m for Cope Foundation since then. It recently held its AGM at Douglas Golf Club and presented a cheque for €43,500 to Cope Foundation.

The Alliance is made up of 120 golfers who are members of Cork, Douglas, Muskerry and Monkstown golf clubs. Each member pays an annual fee and has an opportunity to play in a series of fixtures in each club. The season starts in April and ends in October. It consists of four gents singles events, four ladies singles events, a gents team event, a ladies team event and a mixed event at the end of the season.

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing. The organisation works in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports.

Elaine Murphy, Communications and Fundraising Manager of Cope Foundation said; “To have the support of the Cope Golf Alliance has been immensely important to us. €43,500 is an incredible amount to raise in aid of Cope Foundation. The funds raised will be dedicated to a ‘shomera’, which will be located near Beech Hill Garden Centre in Montenotte. This will be an extended classroom in which students from our training centres will further develop skills in horticulture.”

Brendan Howley, Treasurer of the Golf Alliance added: “The success of the Alliance is due to the extraordinary generosity of the four clubs who, since 1978, have given their course each year to the Alliance at zero cost and also to the generosity of the sponsors for the golf outings. Since the group began, we have raised in excess of €1.5 million in aid of Cope Foundation.

To learn more about the Cope Golf Alliance, visit: www.copegolfalliance.com