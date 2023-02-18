Munster GAA to employ 20 new Games Development Staff

18 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Munster GAA are delighted to announce our intention to recruit 20 new Games Development staff. These additional positions will be based across all six counties in the Province.

Munster GAA Chairperson Ger Ryan said “These new positions will help the Association grow in all six counties. Developing clubs, empowering volunteers, and building self-sufficiency across all units are key objectives.”

These new roles provide an ideal opportunity for educated, highly motivated and enthusiastic people who would like to make a career in the GAA. New working conditions and salaries will reflect the importance of these positions.

For further information an online recruitment information session will take place on Monday 20th February, at 4pm (for more details, check out www.munster.gaa.ie)