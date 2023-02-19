Support services available for bereaved parents

19 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

On Tuesday 21st February, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in the Mill Court, Bandon @ 7:15pm

Bereaved parents support charity, Anam Cara, continue to offer their services both online and face-to-face to those who’s child has died.

During Covid restrictions, Anam Cara took the decision to reconfigure their support groups and deliver their services online. Anam Cara are delighted that they remain in a position to continue and offer their services, in a blended way. This gives bereaved parents a space to talk, listen and engage with their peers. Other services offered by Anam Cara include bereavement information evenings, training for frontline staff and they can provide information packs for bereaved parents.

In 2023, Anam Cara plan to continue offering their full suite of services and would thrive to add to them. They will begin their fundraising efforts this year with “Miles That Matter”. 280,000 steps in 28 days. Whether it is a sunrise walk, a lunchtime run or a sunset jog, they want their supporters to make every mile matter this February and raise vital funds for their services. If you wish to support Anam Cara this February, check out their “Miles That Matter” fundraiser on www.anamcara.ie.

On Tuesday 21st February, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in the Mill Court, Bandon @ 7:15pm. They welcome all bereaved parents, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting on Tuesday 21st February. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in West Cork and surrounds to attend. Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie