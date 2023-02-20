Tips to Bring Out Character in Your Home

20 February 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Your home should be your sanctuary, your own personal oasis where you can relax and recharge after a long day. It’s a place to unwind on your own, to relax and gather yourself, or to spend time with dear ones as well as occasional guests.

This is why it’s essential that you design a space that would reflect your distinct personality and sense of style as well as be functional. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to breathe new life into your home in county Cork, there are countless ways to enhance a house’s interior design.

From finding the perfect colour scheme and wall prints to adding statement pieces that really make an impression, this article will provide you with plenty of inspiration and ideas, so that your home is as cosy and inviting as it is bold and beautiful.

Select the Right Wall Paint

A survey conducted by Kingfisher across Europe in 2014 found that 40% of the people considered interior painting and decorating to be the top priority in home improvement. And everyone around Cork knows it’s importance as wall paint creates the background for everything you’ll fit in a room. It sets the mood.

Whether you’re setting up a new room or renovating your old one, wall painting is the ultimate hack to breathe new life into any room. Dull and drab walls are uninspiring, but bold and vibrant colours can be really off-putting. That’s why starting with a neutral base like white or beige is always a good idea.

Play with Patterns and Colours

This is the tendency of the interior design trends nowadays. Whether you’re looking for a bold and daring accent wall, or a more subdued and serene vibe for your entire room, patterns can often be that which differentiates what suits and what does not.

For example, you can go for boldly patterned textiles like throw pillows or curtains or choose a bright coloured rug or accent wall. You can add bright patches here and there, as incorporating bold colours or prints can add personality and energy to your space.

Use Art-Pieces to Create Visual Interest

Integrating art into your home decor is an excellent way to elevate the style and personality of your living space. You can start by placing a statement piece, such as a large painting or a unique sculpture, in a prominent location in the room. This will draw the eye of a visitor and create a sense of visual interest by setting a focal point.

Get Creative

Getting a satisfying end result when decorating your home is a process of trial and error. Don’t be afraid to paint a bright yellow patch on a beige wall or to incorporate a modern abstract painting or a retro wall piece into your post-modern home design.

Get creative with your ideas. Don’t try too hard to stick to the colour scheme you chose. Add patches of brighter or darker shades to introduce some character. The goal is to create a cohesive and balanced look, not a consistent but bland one.

A Quick Note Before We End

When decorating your home, the main things to consider are your needs and lifestyle. It’s important whether you’re looking for a cosy space for yourself or an inviting living space to welcome guests.

Before starting off, make a complete plan, set your budget, and assess your priorities. Know where you can cut corners and where you can afford extra effort. Best of luck on your venture toward your dream home in Cork.