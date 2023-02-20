Vintage fashion show to raise money for people experiencing homelessness

20 February 2023

Down the rabbit hole: A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

On Sunday 12th March travel down the rabbit hole at Imperial Hotel Cork to an afternoon tea party in aid of people impacted by homelessness in Munster. ‘Vintage Chic – A Mad Hatters Tea Party’ will feature a prosecco reception, afternoon tea, a vintage fashion show and music by swing and jazz duo Velvet.

The stylish fundraising event, hosted by housing and homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust, will raise money for their work supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

In 2022, the charity supported over 12,000 people across Ireland and gave over 900 people the key to their own home.

Active in Cork since 2019, last year Peter McVerry Trust supported over 968 individuals impacted by homelessness in the county. The charity also provides housing to local people impacted by homelessness in Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford, Clare and Limerick – with a regional office based in both Cork and Limerick city.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said, “It’s fantastic to have the support of Imperial Hotel Cork to run this fabulous fundraising event in the heart of Munster. A decade ago homelessness felt like a big city problem, but today it touches every county in Ireland. At Peter McVerry Trust we’re focused on finding practical and sustainable solutions to the homeless crisis. We’ve had a great response from local people supporting our work and we hope the tea party will become an annual event. All of the support will help us to open more doors for local people impacted by homelessness.”

‘Vintage Chic – A Mad Hatters Tea Party’ will take place on Sunday 12th March from 1pm-6pm at Imperial Hotel Cork. Tickets for the event are €70 and can be purchased at www.pmvtrust.ie/shop

About Peter McVerry Trust

Peter McVerry Trust is a national housing and homeless charity committed to reducing homelessness and the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage.

The charity provides low-threshold entry services, primarily to younger people and vulnerable adults with complex needs, and offers pathways out of homelessness based on the principles of the Housing First model.

Peter McVerry Trust’s national headquarters are located in Dublin with regional offices in Cork, Limerick, Kildare and Louth.