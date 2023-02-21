ONGOING HEALTH CRISIS: CUH had highest number of Emergency Dept patients on Trolleys today

21 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

65 people on trolleys in Cork University Hospital’s Emergency Dept today which is the highest oy any Hospital in Ireland – according to INMO daily ‘Trolley Watch’ data

663 patients are without beds in Irish hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“Today’s figures represent a worrying spike in hospital overcrowding with over 663 patients on trolleys today.

“Our members are once again expressing serious concerns about their ability to provide safe care to all who need it in our hospitals.

“While we are continuing to present issues to the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at both national and local level. In addition, HIQA and the HSA must carry out more unplanned inspections across overcrowded emergency departments and wards.

“This is an intolerable situation for vulnerable patients and frontline workers alike. Nobody should have to endure this in a modern health service.”