Cork secondary school applies for Planning Permission for large expansion

3 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Coachford College another step closer to state-of-the-art-facility as planning application submitted

This week saw another milestone in the journey for the students, staff and wider community of Coachford College as the planning application for the new school building was submitted.

Cork Education and Training Boards Coachford College serves the second level education needs of the greater Coachford area. The 10,900m2 project will provide a new school building for the college which will cater for a long-term enrolment of 1,000 pupils. The state-of-the-art new build will offer the existing and future incoming students 37 general classrooms, specialist rooms, science laboratories, engineering and constructions rooms, multi-media laboratories as well as a Special Education Needs Suite, and a PE hall.

“This is a very significant development for the community of Coachford, which will yield enormous return for our students and their future education. I want to the thank the Department of Education and Skills for their support in this large capital investment project”, said Director of Organisation Support and Development, Mr. Enda McWeeney. He added, “this promising development serves as an incredible good news story for the Coachford region and its hinterland and Cork ETB is delighted to be able to deliver this project”.

The Design Team for the Coachford College project is headed by McCarthy O’Hora Architects, working closely with Kane Crowe Kavanagh Ltd, Malone O’Regan Consulting Engineers, Semple McKillop Ltd and Reddy Architecture & Urbanism. Áine-Máire Ní Fhaoláin, Principal of Coachford College said the countdown has begun to the completion of the new school building. Ms. Ní Fhaoláin stated “This is a hugely significant step in the development of our new school complex. It is a testament to the support and commitment of all the members of our school community over many years. This new school building will provide state of the art facilities to match the excellence in teaching and learning that has long been the hallmark of Coachford College. We look forward to providing our broad curriculum in world class infrastructure, which will further enhance learning and wellbeing for generations to come”.

The development will consist of the construction of a new split level, part single storey, part two storey and part three storey 1,000 pupil post-primary school comprising a four classroom Special Education Unit, a single storey multi-purpose hall, general purpose room, general classrooms, specialist classrooms, social areas, library, administration areas, service yards, external stores, covered storage areas for construction studies, toilet and changing facilities and associated ancillary accommodation. It will also include the provision of new site entrances, car parking areas, drop-off areas, new site boundary, new ballcourts, playing pitch, landscaped external areas and all associated site works.

Full Schedule of Accommodation for the project:

Coachford College:

37 General classrooms

1 Music room

2 Multimedia

1 Textiles

2 Design & Comm Graphics/Tech Graphics

6 Science laboratories

4 Art/Craft room, Home Economics

4 Construction Studies/Engineering/Technology

1 Library

1 PE Hall

Special Education Needs Suite – 4 classroom unit

Ancillary facilities