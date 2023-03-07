7 March 2023, Tuesday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney officially opens Local Enterprise Week 2023

Local Enterprise Office (LEO), Cork City has praised the resilience of micro and small businesses as it kick started Local Enterprise Week 2023. The organisation provided training for almost 1,500 people last year and a further 100 companies availed of vouchers to enable them to trade online.

LEO Cork City is showcasing some of the supports available to business by hosting a wide range of events for this year’s Local Enterprise Week. The opening event, which took place Monday at the UCC Centre of Executive Education, focused on retail in the city and attendees heard from experts on how to plan and strategise for your business.

There’s a mix of in-person and online events across the week in Cork City from making your business green to improving your bottom line and even includes an opportunity for participants to ‘stretch, relax and breathe’ with Happy Feet Reflexology halfway through the week.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney attended the opening event in Cork City and said; “I’m delighted to be at LEO Cork City’s opening event of Local Enterprise Week 2023 which is an extremely busy week across the country. It’s a first-class schedule with over 300 events so there is something for everyone no matter what stage your business is at. If you are a small business just starting out or an established enterprise looking to take the next step to exporting your products or services, Local Enterprise Week can help give you some guidance on the range of supports available to you through your Local Enterprise Office and across the State agencies.”

The Minister also officially launched a new guide produced by LEO Cork City to assist entrepreneurs in Cork to navigate the range of financial and non-financial supports available at various stages of business development. ‘Business Development in Cork: An Entrepreneurs Guide 2023’ has been developed by Dr Niall O’Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City and Sean Lotty, Enterprise Executive, LEO Cork City.

Dr O’Keeffe said; “It has been a challenging few years for companies of all sizes but the resilience shown by businesses in Cork city is remarkable. We’re delighted to launch this publication which highlights the supports available to them at every stage of their business journey. We also hope that people enjoy the events we have organised for Local Enterprise Week which, we believe, reflect the changing environment businesses and business owners find themselves in. There is a strong focus on digitisation, competitiveness and productivity throughout Local Enterprise Week 2023.”

‘Business Development in Cork: An Entrepreneurs Guide 2023’ is available on LEO Cork City’s website.

All of the events for Local Enterprise Week 2023 are free but booking in advance is essential. For further information on LEO Cork City’s complete programme of events for Local Enterprise Week and to book your place online, visit www.localenterprise.ie/cork city