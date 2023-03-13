‘ONE DAY’ will perform at Live at the Marquee, Cork

13 March 2023
By Elaine Murphy
ONE DAY – LIVE AT THE MARQUEE, CORK – Saturday, 24 JUNE 2023
Tickets on sale Monday 13th March – 9am
Following last year’s sold-out event, Aiken Promotions proudly presents ONE DAY featuring, Sonny Fodera, Solardo, LF system, Jen Payne and Dave Treacy, live for the biggest festival in Cork, Live at The Marquee, Saturday 24 June 2023
Tickets from €55.00 on sale this Monday at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie
