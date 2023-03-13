Uisce Éireann’s Leakage Reduction Programme continues as Boherbue set to benefit

13 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing just over 850m of aged water mains with new modern pipes in Doon Bridge, Boherbue, Co Cork. The project, which will commence this week, will provide a more reliable water supply and reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost to leakage. The works are a critical step in conserving water, our most precious resource, and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Steven Blennerhassett is looking forward to getting boots on the ground and commencing work.

“Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland. The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. The 861m of new water mains will eliminate existing leaks and provide a more reliable supply for the people of Boherbue.”

Steven added, “Replacing the water mains and service connections will reduce the number of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses. I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works. We know based on previous experience that the short-term inconvenience will be outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

The works will take place along the L1108 in Doon Bridge and will be limited to short sections to minimise the impact on customers. To deliver the works safely and efficiently, traffic management in the form of temporary traffic lights will be in place. Local and emergency access will always be maintained.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to customers’ water supply. If the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of these improvement works.

These works are being carried out by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd, in partnership with Cork County Council, on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are due to be completed by late April 2023.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country. Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

To find out more visit https://www.water.ie/projects/ national-projects/leakage- reduction-programme/

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For local updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website or set your location on our website www.water.ie