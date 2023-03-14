Find 5 Ways to Beat Roulette While Understanding the Risks 

14 March 2023

By Roger Kennedy

5 Ways to Beat Roulette

Have you ever tried online roulette with high stakes? Have you ever wondered how you can beat the game in a quick and simple way? Well, we bring some possible solutions to you and a fair caveat – roulette is a game of chance, and as such, you cannot expect to realistically beat it in the long-term. This doesn’t mean you cannot win some money, though! Let’s check what strategies do work.

#1 Pick a Strategy, Embrace It

The first piece of advice is to, of course, pick a strategy. Yes, there are strategies that you can leverage to your advantage. Each strategy will be played based on a certain set of principles. All it takes is you following the strategy to the letter to have the biggest impact. If you want to know about strategies, you may check out Roulette77 Australia, which will provide you with the information you need to really help you figure out how strategies in roulette work and what may actually be helpful to you personally.

#2 Remember to Never Rush It

If you want to really beat roulette, though, you have to remind yourself – have patience and never rush it. You have to go at a pace that you are comfortable with and remember that good things will often take many playthroughs. This means that you should not falter and not try to improvise outside of your strategy just because you are getting a little impatient. Patience really is a virtue.

#3 Play Games with Higher RTP

Another great piece of advice that you can leverage is to also pick the games that have the best RTPs. This way, you will enjoy yourself a whole lot more and also notice that the house edge is a bit smaller. Of course, a smaller house edge won’t result in more wins if you are not being prudent. You still need to make full good use of the better type of wagers available for one. However, if you do so consistently, you will notice that you are really performing much better than if you were to play a lower-RTP game and follow the same prudent advice and strategy. Higher RTP games in roulette are definitely a great way to get ahead in the game.

#4 Don’t Chase Your Losses

Sometimes players can be a little worried that they lost a bit too much – or more than they expected. Often, they think the solution is to just bet a little more so that they would be able to recoup any loss that had been accumulated. This is rarely a winning strategy and must be avoided at all costs. Instead, focus yourself on enjoying the game. Losses will incur, but if you give in to emotion and start chasing those losses, the likelihood is that they will multiply. It’s just how the game of roulette – and any game of chance works. It’s best to stick to your strategy and just push through, even if it seems difficult to do so. Not sure if it’s worth continuing? Just take a break instead! You beat the roulette by not losing money needlessly.

#5 Don’t Underestimate the Role of the Bonus

If you are going to be playing 1,000 rounds of roulette, you may as well consider picking a bonus. A bonus is not always great, but it could be. There are casinos that you will find at sites such as Roulette77 that will allow you to get some great wagering contributions (the percentage of each bet that is counted towards the completion of the bonus condition) and you will be able to make full good use of those. The bonuses can definitely help you enjoy the gameplay a bit longer or even get a lot more bonus funds with a smaller deposit on your part. Whatever your reason for a roulette deposit it, it can be helpful as you seek to optimize your roulette gameplay.