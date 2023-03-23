Cork Lotto player wins €35,754 in last night’s Ireland draw

23 March 2023

An online player in Cork got a nice mid-week treat after matching 5 numbers and the bonus winning €35,754 in last night’s (22nd March) Lotto draw. The online player became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their ticket in App or online at www.lottery.ie.

The National Lottery is still waiting to hear from last night’s Cork winner and has asked all players in the Rebel County to check their online tickets to see if they are the winner.

The winning numbers in last night’s (22nd March) Lotto draw were: 1, 5, 16, 17, 33, 35, and the bonus number was 8

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot which was worth €2 Million. This means that next Saturday’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €2.5 Million.

The Cork ticketholder for last night’s Lotto win is advised by Lotto HQ to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.