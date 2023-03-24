Promoting Ireland to the travel trade in Britain

24 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Five tourism companies from Ireland – including ‘Select Hotels of Ireland’ which is based Shannon Buildings, Mallow Road, Cork – joined Tourism Ireland’s pavilion at the British Tourism & Travel Show this week, at the NEC in Birmingham.

The British Tourism & Travel Show is an annual event for the travel trade in Britain, attracting over 2,500 coach tour operators and group travel organisers.

The two-day event provides a valuable opportunity for the participating companies from Ireland to meet, and do business with, key players in the British travel trade – encouraging them to introduce Ireland into their programmes for 2023 and beyond, or to extend the programmes in which Ireland already features.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to attend this year’s British Tourism & Travel Show this week. The two-day event provides a fantastic platform to showcase the many things to see and do across Ireland. It’s also a valuable opportunity for our partners from Ireland to showcase their product and connect with influential British travel professionals.”