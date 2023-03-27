27 March 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

18th Cork Lifelong Learning Festival – Monday 27th – Sunday 1st of April 2023

Cork’s Lifelong Learning Festival returns with a week of free learning activities all across Cork city from Monday 27th to Sunday 1st of April.

Almost 400 individual free lifelong Learning events will take place all over Cork City throughout the week in a variety of venues across a huge range of interests. The festival covers a huge range of diverse topics from Poetry to photography and dance to digital skills there is something to appeal to everyone in this years festival.

Cork is recognised as an award winning UNESCO Learning City since 2017 and over the past 18 years the festival has provided an opportunity for members of the public regardless of age, interest, or abilities to ‘give it a go’ and learn something new through workshops, demonstrations, classes, walks, talks and lectures. Many of the events are community based and all are free. Tutors and lecturers share their passions inviting people to discover or re-discover an enthusiasm for learning something new in welcoming and fun environment all over the city both inside and outdoors.

Corks Lifelong Learning Festival events are free to attend and open to all. This year’s programme includes;

Active retired : Monday 27th March @ 13.30 – 15.00 HRS

Learn to play 45 card game with Young @ Heart Douglas in Douglas Community Hall, Douglas Park. Regular class welcomes all over 50 years young , to learn and enjoy playing cards

booking via email philgoodman1@gmail.com

On your bike! – Tuesday Tues 28th March @ 13.00 – 14.00 HRS

Bike Maintenance @ Cork City Libraries,The Carnegie Courtyard @ 57-61 Grand Parade, T12 NT99

-The basics of bike maintenance takes you from what to look for before you start any journey to simple fixes for gears and brakes. Bring your own bike to learn how you can keep your bike on the road for longer and safer. No need to book!

Art : Wednesday 29th March @ 13.00 – 14.00 HRS

Guided Tour of exhibition: ˜Site of Change’ in the Crawford Art Gallery at Emmett Place, T12 TNE6 Join Dr Tom Spalding for a tour of the exhibition ‘Site of Change’ which explores how the building of the Crawford Art Gallery has changed with the times; from a Custom House, a School of Art, Municipal Art Gallery, and now a National Cultural Institution. Booking via crawfordartgallery.ie/events- crawford

Digital Skills : Thursday 30th March @ 12.00 – 15.00 HRS

Engaging older people with digital devices in Ballyphehane Togher CDP , T12 TH68 This event is aimed at helping older people to discover smartphone apps that they can use in their everyday lives eg crosswords and sudoku, or entertaining music apps. Booking via ezafeiridi@ucc.ie

Performance : Friday Lunchtime Concert. @ 12.00 – 14.00 HRS

Music Generation Cork City and Musical Neighbourhood in Hollyhill Library, Harbour View Rd,T23 N250. All are welcome to this lunchtime concert with musicians from the northside performing a variety of tunes and songs.

For Kids : SATURDAY 1st April @ 11.00 – 12.00 HRS

Expressive Art and Craft at the Children’s Library, 57-61 Grand Parade, T12 NT99

A workshop with Lisa Griffin for children aged 7-12 years

Book via Phone on 021 4924903

GREEN : Saturday at 13.00 – 14.00 HRS in Elizabeth Fort, Barrack Street, T12 C8A0

Plants and Green Infrastructure with Peter Dowdall As part of the South Parish Learning Expo, Irish Garden Designer Peter Dowdall will provide an information session on the importance of plants and green infrastructure. Peter will demonstrate how urban problems such as flooding, poor air quality and species extinction can be alleviated through green infrastructure. During the presentation, Peter will explain how plants bring these benefits and will show how to easily create a Living/Green Wall.

Local History : Sunday

A Walking Tour of Shandon @ 11.30 – 13.00 HRS

A Walking Tour of Shandon; starts at Daunt Square, and progressing to Shandon, its architectural, social and economic history. Detail on the Butter Museum website : www.thebuttermuseum.com

and lots more, with something for everyone! The only limit is your appetite to learn something for free in 2023!

All events are hosted by volunteers, be they individuals, community organisations, private businesses, universities, schools, or colleges. The free printed festival programme is available in Cork City Hall, Cork City libraries, from host venues and online at www.corklearningcity.ie