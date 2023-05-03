East Cork’s Bakestone Café & Pantry celebrates its 10 years in business at Fota Retail Park

3 May 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Bakestone Café & Pantry was founded by Cork natives Joe and Maura Carey in 2013 in Carrigtwohill. It offers an all-day menu with a focus on high-quality locally-sourced ingredients. In 2018, Bakestone Café added a new retail element to the business in the form of The Pantry which sells a wide variety of local artisan products and baked goods. The Bakestone Pantry highlights over 150 Irish producers including many of the best Cork producers plus a whole range of homemade Bakehouse chutneys, jams, pickles, relishes and dressings.

Joe said he is delighted to be celebrating ten years of following his passion for great food and for supporting local producers “We feel very honoured to have served the people of East Cork and beyond over the past 10 years, we cherish the relationships we’ve built with our wonderful food producers and suppliers, and we feel very lucky to have our wonderful Bakestone team collected around everything we do.”

To mark the celebration Bakestone has announced a very special partnership with Badger & Dodo by launching a new exclusive house coffee blend called Common Grounds.

Common Grounds, a house blend, is the result of a collaboration between the much-loved Cork café, which has outlets in Fota Retail Park and at Fota House, and Fermoy-based coffee roasters Badger & Dodo. Founded by Australian Brock Lewin, Badger & Dodo has been roasting coffee in Cork since 2008. The brand sources only the best beans available, from quality single-origin estates, with all blending done by hand.

This exclusive coffee blend only available to Bakestone, consists of washed Peruvian and natural Ethiopian beans that boast flavours of vanilla, milk chocolate and orange. Medium body with a smooth round finish on the palate.

Common Grounds is available at Bakestone Café & Pantry, Fota Retail Park in Carrigtwohill, County Cork and Baketone @ Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens Fota Island also in Carrigtwohill, or buy online at www.bakestone.ie

Bakestone will celebrate its 10th year with a series of events taking place in Bakestone including a Meet The Makers event in Autumn. Keep up to date with the latest news by following Bakestone Café & Pantry on social @bakestonecafe