Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) annual conference takes place in Douglas, Cork

6 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Postmasters have called on the public to use their Post Office, to sustain local services which support communities and businesses.

Speaking at the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) annual conference in Cork this weekend, General Secretary Tony Howard said members of the public have a central role to play in keeping their local Post Office open – ‘by using it’.

“The Post Office Network has been evolving year on year and offers comprehensive banking services, including a full a current account. An advantage of the Post Office is that these services can be accessed in person in almost 900 locations – the largest retail network in the country.

“Our Network is playing the leading role in keeping financial services available locally, following the withdrawal of other banks. Post Offices also offer collection of social welfare, payment of utility bills, parcel services, State savings and licence renewal.”

“Furthermore, we know that cash withdrawn at the Post Office has a significant multiplier effect for other shops and services within the community. By deciding to value and use the local Post Office, people influence the future and keep services available for everybody, and importantly for those who are not online,” Mr Howard said.

Postmasters’ annual conference is at the Maryborough House Hotel and will be attended and opened by the Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

This weekend Paddy O’Shea, who is Postmaster for the past 42 years at Upper Aghada in East Cork, is set to retire from the IPU’s Executive Committee after long service.

Mr Howard thanked Mr O’Shea for his significant contribution. “Paddy O’Shea has served his community with huge commitment and consistency through his work with the IPU. He has been an IPU Executive member since 2000 and served two terms as President. We thank Paddy and wish him every health and happiness.”

IPU President Seán Martin said the Post Office can be ‘the State on your doorstep’, the provider of choice and the front office for all Government Services.

“Postmasters are working closely with Government and An Post to develop and evolve the services which the public can use. To sustain our Network – the public has its role to play too. Our message is simple – use your Post Office and encourage others to use it too.”