Bus Éireann hosts female driver recruitment day in Capwell Depot

6 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork bus drivers Rasa Mikalauskiene, Rachel Cahill, Klaudia Minto, Jieleng Chalmers and Ann King pictured in Capwell Depot to promote the upcoming Bus Éireann female driver recruitment day in Capwell Depot on Sunday, 7 May from 10am to 4pm.

One in four Bus Éireann trainee drivers are currently female, the open day is aimed at recruiting women with full Category D bus licences and also welcomes those who hold a full clean B Class licence for over two years. Bus Éireann female drivers will be available on the day to share information on the role and the professional driver training programme. Interviews and driving assessments will also be available on the day for anyone interested in beginning the recruitment process. More details are available at careers.buseireann.ie