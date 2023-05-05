SPORT: Club football skills development programme

5 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Rebel Óg Coaching today announced details of their annual club football skills development programme which will see over 5,000 boys between the ages of 12 and 14 showcase their skills in a county wide competition involving 150 clubs.

Club coaches are invited to host a kicking skills competition in their local clubs with the 3 highest scoring players advancing to Regional finals, with the winners contesting the County Finals in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in May. The initiative is again being generously sponsored by Co-Op Superstores which is the retail division of Dairygold.

Speaking at the launch, Dermot Foley, Retail Area Manager at Co-Op Superstores said ” Co-Op Superstores, the retail division of Dairygold is hugely connected with the GAA community in parishes across Cork. We are looking forward to being involved with Rebel Óg Coaching for another great competition this year. People Development is one of Dairygold’s core values and we are delighted to extend the opportunity to young aspiring footballers in Cork to develop their skill set. We wish all participants the very best of luck.”

Cork Football Co-ordinator, Conor Counihan outlined “This initiative will continue to keep a focus on the development of the basic skills of kicking with the left and right foot – we are excited to work once again with Co-Op Superstores as sponsors and it will give young players an opportunity to highlight their skills”.

Clubs across the county are asked to hold their own internal competitions at U12, U13, U14 and have their club representatives nominated for the Regional Finals being held on the 21st May. The County Finals will be held on the weekend of the 28th May in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Each club will be asked to nominate 3 players from each age group to represent their club, it is team event with the combined scores of each team member being counted.