Ballincollig’s Oriel House Hotel showcase refreshed courtyard and EV charging points

5 May 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Oriel House Hotel were delighted to welcome an array of attendees to their launch event to showcase their new refurbished courtyard area as well as the installation of their Easy Go EV, electric charge points which take just 45 minutes to charge. An evening of networking, entertainment, bubbles, and delicious delights as the gave samples from their new menus. In attendance was Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde and Chairperson of Ballincollig Business Association Emer Cassidy of AIB. The Lord Mayor spoke of all the superb businesses in Ballincollig and the opportunities available for networking. Emer had a very special accolade on the night for the Oriel House Hotel. Oriel House Hotel were also awarded Ballincollig Business of the Month for March 2023.

An example of some of the new exciting dishes range from small bites like our new Superfood Salad, Crispy Calamari, Cajun Chicken Wings and Deep Fried Brie to our great new mains selection with chef favourites including 10oz Irish Prime Rib-eye, Supreme of Irish Chicken Breast, A Taste of West Cork Pizza, Teriyaki Stir Fry, to delicious new dessert additions such as Sherry Triffle, Forrest Fruit Pavlova, Rich Belgian Chocolate Brownie, Seasonal Cheesecake and much more.

Oriel Bar & Bistro caters for any occasion, be it family events, special occasions, office parties, corporate gatherings, communions, confirmations, and weddings. They pride ourselves in offering a tailor-made service specific to your unique requirements and tastes. Using only the finest locally sourced produce. For more details see www.orielhousehotel.ie