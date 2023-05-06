Cork Politician offers congratulations to King Charles III on coronation

6 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Oireachtas News

The Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, and the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, (Cork based) Senator Jerry Buttimer, offer His Majesty King Charles III warmest congratulations on his Coronation and look forward to continuing friendship between our two countries and the Irish and British people.

The Ceann Comhairle and Cathaoirleach said: “On behalf of the Houses of the Oireachtas, we congratulate King Charles and Queen Camilla on this auspicious day and wish them well in their endeavours for the British people.

“As the late Queen Elizabeth herself acknowledged during her landmark visit to Ireland in 2011, the history between these islands is long and complex, but at the same time the family, cultural and economic ties that bind the people of Ireland and the United Kingdom make us firm friends.

“Like his late parents, King Charles has worked over the decades to build and nurture peace and reconciliation between the communities in Northern Ireland, across this island and between Ireland and Britain.

“Throughout her long reign, his late mother was the embodiment of public service, dedicated to performing her duties for her people at home and committed to representing her nation abroad. We know King Charles will continue in that tradition to build his own relations and legacy as monarch.”